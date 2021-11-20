STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

28 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh, 15 recovered

Of 224 active cases in the Union Territory, Leh has 216 and Kargil eight, the officials said. Out of 2069 tests conducted on Friday, 27 returned positive in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

Published: 20th November 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: Ladakh reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in last one day, pushing the overall tally to 21,298, officials said on Saturday.

Of 224 active cases in the Union Territory, Leh has 216 and Kargil eight, the officials said. Out of 2069 tests conducted on Friday, 27 returned positive in Leh and one in Kargil, they said.

No death was reported in last 24 hours from here, officials said. Ladakh has so far registered 212 Covid-related deaths -- 154 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

It has witnessed a spurt in the positive cases since the beginning of this month, recording four COVID-related deaths and 336 new cases with most of them being reported from Leh.

The officials said 13 Coronavirus-infected patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh and two others in Kargil, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,862 -- 97.95 percent of the virus caseload.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronairys Pandemic
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp