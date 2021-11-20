STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

4.1-magnitude quake hits Assam

The quake, with epicentre in Kamrup district, hit the state at 1.12 pm, according to data from the National Center for Seismology.

Published: 20th November 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolted parts of Assam, including its largest city Guwahati, on Saturday afternoon.

The quake, with epicentre in Kamrup district, hit the state at 1.12 pm, according to data from the National Center for Seismology.

Tremors of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, were felt across Guwahati city as well as its adjoining areas.

No report of loss of life or damage to property has been received yet.

The northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon in the area.

A 6.4-magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of northeast on April 28, causing damage to several buildings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
assam earthquake
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp