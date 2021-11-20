STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After BJP MLA's 'threat' to break knees, Digvijaya Singh says he will chant Ramdhun at his house

Digvijaya Singh came here, has he done anything?Break the knees if any Congressman comes here, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma was heard saying in a video.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said he would visit BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma's house and chant Lord Ram's name after the latter allegedly asked people to break the knees of Congressmen.

"I am a Congressman, let's see who has the strength to break my knees," Singh, a former chief minister, tweeted.

As a Gandhian, I will answer violence with non-violence, he said.

"On November 24, I will go to Rameshwar Sharma's house from the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and recite Ramdhun (Ram's name) for an hour, asking God to give him good sense," Singh added, while sharing a video of Sharma's speech.

In the video, Sharma is seen addressing a gathering.

"Digvijaya Singh came here, has he done anything?Break the knees if any Congressman comes here," he is heard saying.

While the MLA from Bhopal Huzur constituency could not be contacted for comment, sources close to him said he was speaking at Kalkheda village in the district.

Sharma was talking about the illegal construction made by a local Congress leader on government land in the village, they claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
