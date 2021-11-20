After repeal of farm laws, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madni seeks repeal of CAA

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after the repeal of three contentious farm laws by the Government of India, the voices to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have also started emanating from various quarters. The national president of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madni has asked the Prime Minister to take back the CAA which had drawn nationwide protests in 2019.

Greeting the farmers over the repeal of the farm laws, Madni said that it was proven yet again that a sustained and patient movement against any issue always reaped fruitful results. "We congratulate the farmers who continued their protest bravely. Similarly, we want the government to roll back the CAA which will hurt the Muslims the most. They, too, are citizens of India just like others. If they are affected, the government should feel the same way," said Maulana Madni.

Madni said that farm laws were repealed as Assembly polls to five states were due. "We think that CAA-NRC is concerned with the nationality and Muslims will have to bear its brunt. The power of the public is strongest. So this CAA should also be repealed," he added.

Madni quoted PM Modi saying he claimed that the country had a democratic structure. "So now the PM should concentrate on those laws which were brought in connection with Muslims. The rollback of farm laws showed that in a democracy the power of people is supreme. Those, who think that parliament and government are the most powerful, are wrong. The farmers have yet again shown their might," he claimed.