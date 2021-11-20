STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP workers booked for COVID-19 norm violations during protest

The protest march took place between Datta Nagar and Dombivali Sub Divisional office on Thursday and among those booked are MLA Ravindra Chavan, an official said.

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: A case was registered against some 400 BJP functionaries for holding a protest march in Kalyan in violation of COVID-19 norms, police said on Saturday.

The case has been registered under IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act provisions but no arrest has been made as yet, he added.

