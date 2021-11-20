STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Caste census on PM Narendra Modi's government agenda next?

Incidentally, the PM’s announcement to repeal the farm laws caught its allies in Bihar by surprise.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Will the Narendra Modi government bite the bullet to go ahead with a nationwide caste census? Yes, feel insiders from the NDA constituents. Like the decision to repeal the farm laws, the ruling dispensation is said to be mulling over a rethink on the contentious issue of caste census ahead of the polls in states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

“A deep consideration to review the BJP stand on the nationwide caste census is going on. If everything goes well after considering all pros and cons, the BJP-led government may take another dramatic decision on it soon,” a party insider says, adding that the inputs received on the BJP’s stand have not been favourable.

In September, the central government had ruled out the possibility of a caste-based census through the Census-2021 exercise. After sustained attack by opposition parties and unease among its alliance parties, the BJP had shifted the onus of conducting such exercise on state government. 

Given that Friday’s announcement to set aside the three agriculture laws is the second major volte face of the government after it put land acquisition on hold in 2015, the sources indicate that there may be an announcement of a caste census with the caveat of being again voted to power after 2024 general elections.

Those in the know from the NDA admit that the latest decision was taken in the wake of the Lakhimpur-Kheri episode. The decision to repeal the farm laws in principle was taken soon after former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they say.

“It may have been Amarinder’s condition for a pre-poll alliance or because of mounting pressure from the Opposition and farmers. Or, it may be because of the unfavourable inputs the party had received in its internal survey. But it is a strategic move ahead of the polls in five states,” said a senior NDA leader.

Incidentally, the PM’s announcement to repeal the farm laws caught its allies in Bihar by surprise. “It was his (Modi) decision to bring the laws and again it is his decision to repeal. What can we comment on it?” said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi  Prime Minister NDA Uttar Pradesh Punjab
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp