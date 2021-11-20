Caste census on PM Narendra Modi's government agenda next?

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Will the Narendra Modi government bite the bullet to go ahead with a nationwide caste census? Yes, feel insiders from the NDA constituents. Like the decision to repeal the farm laws, the ruling dispensation is said to be mulling over a rethink on the contentious issue of caste census ahead of the polls in states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

“A deep consideration to review the BJP stand on the nationwide caste census is going on. If everything goes well after considering all pros and cons, the BJP-led government may take another dramatic decision on it soon,” a party insider says, adding that the inputs received on the BJP’s stand have not been favourable.

In September, the central government had ruled out the possibility of a caste-based census through the Census-2021 exercise. After sustained attack by opposition parties and unease among its alliance parties, the BJP had shifted the onus of conducting such exercise on state government.

Given that Friday’s announcement to set aside the three agriculture laws is the second major volte face of the government after it put land acquisition on hold in 2015, the sources indicate that there may be an announcement of a caste census with the caveat of being again voted to power after 2024 general elections.

Those in the know from the NDA admit that the latest decision was taken in the wake of the Lakhimpur-Kheri episode. The decision to repeal the farm laws in principle was taken soon after former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they say.

“It may have been Amarinder’s condition for a pre-poll alliance or because of mounting pressure from the Opposition and farmers. Or, it may be because of the unfavourable inputs the party had received in its internal survey. But it is a strategic move ahead of the polls in five states,” said a senior NDA leader.

Incidentally, the PM’s announcement to repeal the farm laws caught its allies in Bihar by surprise. “It was his (Modi) decision to bring the laws and again it is his decision to repeal. What can we comment on it?” said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.