Delhi man having extramarital affair arrested for hiring contract killers to murder wife

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police have arrested a 36-year-old man from South Delhi's Malviya Nagar for plotting his wife's murder over an alleged extramarital affair. The woman died after being stabbed at least 16-17 times by hired contract killers.

The husband identified as Naveen Kumar Gullaiya paid Rs 5 lakh to the hired killers to carry out the murder. The other accused were identified as Sonu and Rahul. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered.

DCP South Delhi Benita Mary Jaiker said, "On 18th November, a PCR call regarding a woman brought dead by her husband in PSRI Hospital, Sheikh Sarai, Phase-II having stab injuries was received at PS Malviya Nagar. On receipt of the information, the staff of PS Malviya Nagar reached the hospital where the deceased lady had multiple stab injuries over her body."

Following the gruesome murder, the police team went to the scene of crime. "On enquiry, the husband of the deceased stated that on 18th at around 2.30 pm, he along with his son went to a hospital in Defence Colony area leaving his wife alone at home. After visiting the doctor, he left his son at a barber shop and asked one of his employees to drop his son home and he left for his office at Kalkaji," said the police.

At around 4.45 pm, his employee informed Gulleya that his wife was lying in a pool of blood having stab injuries. He immediately rushed home and took his wife to PSRI Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, the accused told police.

During further enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased's husband was making frequent calls to a number which was found to be of a woman who was a resident of Govindpuri. Apart from that, it was found that he was receiving WhatsApp calls from a number which was in the name of Rahul, a resident of Transit Camp, Govindpuri. During interrogation, he confessed about his involvement in the crime, said the DCP.

Naveen revealed that he had an extramarital affair with another woman who lives in Govind Puri for the last one-and-a-half years and about four months ago his wife came to know about their relationship. She became very suspicious and would often check his location through video calls. This frustrated him so much that he decided to kill his wife, said the police.