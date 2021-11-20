STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Draft released for heritage by-laws for 10 more ancient sites in various states

Ten historic structures in Assam, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh including ancient remains at Bakshanagar dating to 6th century.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sikandar Bagh Building in Lucknow

Sikandar Bagh Building in Lucknow (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Monument Authority has released drafts of heritage byelaws, which aim to regulate construction in the vicinity of protected sites.

Ten historic structures in Assam, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh including ancient remains at Bakshanagar dating to 6th century, 188-year-old Currency Building in Kolkata and 17th century tomb of saint Makddum Shah Daulat in Maner are included. 

The government officials said that documents are available on the authority's website to invite suggestions and objections from the citizens. One can send feedback to the member secretary of NMA or directly mail to ms-nma@nic.in and hbl-section@nma.gov.in with proper details such as name and address by December 4. 

The drafts of heritage regulations for Archeological Survey of India (ASI) protected sites including Ahom Raja's Palace, Ranghar Ruins, Vishnu Dol, Karengghar of the Ahom Kings - all four in Sivasagar district of Assam, Duargarila rock inscription at the foot of the Kamakhya Hill in Kamrup Metro (Assam), Sikandar Bagh Buildings (Lucknow) are also available on the portals of ASI and its affiliated sites - Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow circles.     

Heritage bye-laws aim to regulate construction and its features such as design and colour of façade in the vicinity of protected sites. There are nearly 3,690 protected sites under the jurisdiction of the ASI.

In the last 10 years, by-laws for only five monuments including Amjad Ali Shah's Mausoleum (Lucknow) and four from Delhi -- Sher Shah Gate, Khair-ul Manazil, Purana Quila, and cluster of monuments in Nizamuddin Bast i-- have been cleared or implemented so far.

