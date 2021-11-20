STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-Howrah deputy mayor's daughter-in-law among 10 held for 'selling' newborn babies from adoption centre

Several babies were removed from the private home by police during the raid, he said.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image for representation

By PTI

HOWRAH: The daughter-in-law of former Howrah deputy mayor Minati Adhikari and a state government official were among 10 people arrested from West Bengal's Salkia for allegedly selling newborn babies from an adoption centre, police said on Saturday.

Acting on complaints, Howrah City Police Commissioner C Sudhakar led a raid on 'Cradle Baby Centre' late on Friday night and arrested 10 people, including the woman, who was running the adoption centre for the last five years, and the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) official, a senior officer said.

Several babies were removed from the private home by police during the raid, he said.

"We had received several complaints against this NGO, including allegations of selling babies in the guise of running the home and that there were incidents of molestation of the infants."

An investigating team had been constituted to probe the matter.

They found several discrepancies, following which we made the arrests and registered a case under POCSO Act," the officer told PTI.

He said that further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the non-governmental organisation (NGO) has links with inter-state child-trafficking rackets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
howrah deputy mayor howray deputy mayor daughter minati adhikari
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp