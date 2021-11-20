STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First send your children to border: Gautam Gambhir to Navjot Sidhu over his 'bada bhai' remark to Imran Khan

'Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love,' said Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, who offered prayers at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "elder brother", asking him to send his children to the border before making such remarks.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said India has been fighting against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan for 70 years and it is "shameful" on part of Sidhu to call the prime minister of a "terrorist country" his big brother.

"Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother! #Disgusting #Spineless," he tweeted.

ALSO READ | Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for trade, 'new friendship chapter' between India & Pakistan as he visits Kartarpur

Sidhu, who offered prayers at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan earlier in the day, was effusive in his praise for Khan.

"Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love," he said.

Gambhir, the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, further said in a statement, "Does Sidhu remember that Pakistani terrorists killed more than 40 of our civilians and jawans in Kashmir in the last one month?" Sidhu, a former Team India member, had earlier courted controversy by embracing then Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa during a visit to the neighbouring country in 2018.

