For India, Imran is 'cat's paw' of Pakistan deep state: Manish Tewari dig at Sidhu's 'bada bhai' remark

A video of  Sidhu has gone viral in which the Congress leader is purportedly heard saying Khan was like a "bada bhai" to him and that he loved him a lot.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Manish Tewari (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sindhu for purportedly calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "bada bhai", party leader Manish Tewari Saturday said Khan may be anybody's elder brother but for India he is that "cat's paw" of the Pakistan deep state that drones arms and narcotics into Punjab and sends terrorists on a daily basis to Jammu and Kashmir.

A video of Sidhu, during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday, being welcomed by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan has gone viral in which the Congress leader is purportedly heard saying Khan was like a "bada bhai" to him and that he loved him a lot.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari tweeted, "@ImranKhanPTI may be anybody's elder brother but for India he is that cat's paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K."

"Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon," the MP from Anandpur Sahib said.

India had recently opened the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and a number of pilgrims from Punjab, including politicians, have visited the place on the occasion of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

