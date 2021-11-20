STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gehlot accuses Modi of mocking farmers in Parliament

Gehlot claimed that the Modi dispensation decided to repeal the farm laws under pressure of the assembly elections in five states.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "mocked" the farmers in an animated manner and called them "andolanjeevi", but those theatrics were missing when he announced the repeal of three farm laws.

Gehlot claimed that the Modi dispensation decided to repeal the farm laws under pressure of the assembly elections in five states, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and that the government was "scared".

"The prime minister was speaking in Parliament with 'latke-jhatke' (gestures), which he usually does. On Friday, those 'latke-jhatke' were missing," Gehlot said.

He also asked why Modi chose to make the announcement at 9 am when people are engaged in household chores and gearing up for work.

"Around 15-20 of their leaders (BJP and allies) made sarcastic comments against the farmers. They referred to the farmers as Khalistanis and naxals. Imagine the plight of the 'annadatas' (farmers) when such remarks were made against them," Gehlot said at the Kisan Vijay Diwas programme in Jaipur.

Modi and parliamentarians from the ruling party "mocked and laughed" at the farmers.

However, they all got "exposed" on Friday when an apology was tendered, the chief minister alleged.

Gehlot claimed that the BJP was afraid of the elections and therefore, its national president JP Nadda, defence minister and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah were looking after booth management.

"Democracy and the Constitution are under threat. Fascist people, who have nothing to do with the farmers, are in power," he alleged.

Raking up the Lakhimpur Kheri issue, Gehlot said it was unfortunate that Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra had not been sacked.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken cautioned the farmers and Congress leaders to be alert as, according to him, the intention of the government was “malafide”.

"The government brought an ordinance to extend the tenure of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI heads. A similar thing should have been done to repeal the farm laws. We doubt the intention of the central government and hence, we need to exercise caution," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Repeal of Farm Laws Ashok Gehlot Farmers protest
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp