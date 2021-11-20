STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gurupurab turns special this year for agitating farmers at Singhu border

Rooted at the national capital’s margin for more than a year, these sons of soil and their families have braved vagaries of weather, police action and the deadly wave of Covid pandemic.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Celebrations at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday | shekhar yadav

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurupurab was special this time for the agitating farmers at Singhu.  At first, they could not believe that the contentious agriculture laws were repealed. It took some time for the feeling to sink in among the men, women and children present at the protest site.

Rooted at the national capital’s margin for more than a year, these sons of soil and their families have braved vagaries of weather, police action and the deadly wave of Covid pandemic. Now, all the suffering felt vindicated.

Smiling faces greeted each other on the success of the protest which started on November 25 last year when thousands of farmers — mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh — marched towards Delhi and pitched their tents on the borders.

By 10am, the stage was set for celebration. While union leaders discussed the Centre’s U-turn and their course of action, the youngsters were in a celebratory mood. Kisan Anthem, a song sung by Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh, reverberated across the protest site. Chants of ‘Kisan Ekta Zindabad’ were resounding. An 80-year-old farmer from Haryana broke into a song with the lines of “Modi sarkar ne duniya dukhi banayi.”

This was followed with laddoos and tea. Many farmers invited mediapersons and expressed their opinion on the development. “We are happy with the announcement. This is the first time the PM has said something. This Gurupurab has brought happiness,  hard work has paid off,” said Nirmal Singh of Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Samiti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurupurab COVID Singhu Farm laws Farmers
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp