STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India would not have faced reverses in 1962 war if country had strong leadership: Arunachal Governor

Addressing a 'sainik sanmelan' at the operational base of the 14th battalion of Rajput Regiment in Changlang district, the governor pointed out that the country should never lower its guard.

Published: 20th November 2021 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Exhorting Army personnel to prepare for any and every eventuality along the borders, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Saturday said India would not have faced "reverses" against China in 1962 if the country back then had a strong leadership, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here said.

Addressing a 'sainik sanmelan' at the operational base of the 14th battalion of Rajput Regiment in Changlang district, the governor pointed out that the country should never lower its guard.

"If India had a strong leadership in 1962, we would not have had any reverses against China. Now, the field equations have changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world. However, we should not lower our guards. Every soldier must prepare himself for any eventuality on our borders," the governor said.

Mishra also said that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is always concerned about the welfare of Army troopers.

"There is a sea change in the attitude of the government towards the security forces. Now the apex political leadership is highly concerned about the wellbeing of security personnel," he stated.

He called upon the personnel to maintain discipline, train themselves hard and share an affable relationship with civilians.

"If the men in uniform are determined, they will be successful in all their endeavours," he said.

The governor, who had participated in 1965 India-Pakistan war with the regiment as company commander, lauded the proficiency of the battalion and its soldiers.

As a token of appreciation, Mishra also made a contribution for the regiment's 'Bara Khana' on this occasion, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B D Mishra Arunachal Pradesh Governor 1962 War
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp