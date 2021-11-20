Jubilant Opposition credits farmers for show of perseverance

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition parties on Thursday termed the decision to repeal the farm laws as a victory of farmers and did not forget to mention that the decision was taken under the fear of BJP losing in upcoming Assembly elections.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said the conspiracy hatched by those in power against the farmers has lost and so has the arrogance of dictatorial rulers. “In a democracy, any decision should be taken after talks with every stakeholder and deliberations with the Opposition. I hope the Modi government at least learned something for the future,” she said.

Other Opposition parties also slammed the government for delay in repealing the farm laws after hundreds of farmers lost their lives. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the farmers and offered condolences to those who lost their loved ones. “Congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly. They were not fazed by the cruelty with which BJP treated them. This is YOUR VICTORY!” she tweeted.

Asking the PM to apologise to the farmers for subjecting them to hardships, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “We must not forget the sacrifice of more than 750 farmers who lost their lives. The quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue.” Mehbooba Mufti, president of JKPDP, also hoped that the government will do some course correction by reversing the changes made in J&K from August 2019.

“Anyone who believes the government repealed the Farm Laws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = Farm laws repealed,” tweeted National Conference’s Omar Abdullah

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said the farmers have won showing power in unity. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the result of the farmers’ agitation is as a lesson that if the struggle is sincere, success will follow.

SC panelist to make report public

Anil Ghanwat, member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel which has submitted its report on the contentious farm laws, said the purpose of the report is over and he will release the report in public domain, if the Supreme Court does not. Ghanwat described as ‘regressive’ the government’s decision to repeal the laws. He added that the panel’s report was in favour of farmers. “If the Supreme Court doesn’t make the report public, I will,” Ghanwat said. “This should not go to the dustbin.”