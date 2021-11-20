STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maoists blow up railway tracks in Jharkhand, train services disrupted

The banned outfit has called for a nationwide bandh on Saturday to protest against the arrest of its top leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

Published: 20th November 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

LATEHAR/MEDININGAR/CHAIBASA: Suspected members of banned CPI (Maoist) blew up portions of railway tracks in Jharkhand's Latehar and West Singhbhum districts in the early hours of Saturday, disrupting train services on Barkakana-Garhwa and Howrah-Mumbai routes, police said.

A rail track between Sonua and Lotapahar stations in West Singhbhum, under Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER), was damaged past Friday night in a blast that was allegedly triggered by the Maoists.

The banned outfit has called for a nationwide bandh on Saturday to protest against the arrest of its top leader Prashant Bose alias Kishan Da, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, by the Jharkhand Police.

Bose was the mastermind behind more than 100 incidents of attack and arson in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Ajay Linda, the district superintendent of police, told PTI that suspected ultras have triggered a low-intensity blast between Sonua and Lotapahar and damaged some sleepers laid underneath the tracks.

Services on main Howrah-Mumbai line were restored via an alternative track from 8 am on Saturday and services returned to normal two hours later, he said.

In Latehar, too, a blast took place on the railway tracks between Richughuta and Demu stations around 12.30 am, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Palamu Range, Raj Kumar Lakra, told PTI.

Maoist cadres squad blew up the tracks, bringing trains to a halt on the Barkakana-Garhwa route, under the Dhanbad division of Eastern Central Railway (ECR), Lakra said.

All police stations in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar have been put on high alert, the DIG said.

ECR Railway spokesperson PK Mishra said a trolley of a diesel engine was damaged in the blast.

Mishra also said train movement on Richuguta-Tori line, under the Dhanbad division of ECR, could be restored only after ten hours of operation.

Several trains were diverted, while Dehri-on-Sone-Barwadih and Barwadih-Nesubogomo special trains cancelled, he stated.

Officials said routes of four express and passengers trains, including Sasaram-Ranchi passenger train and Jammu-Tawi Express, have been diverted in the wake of blast on Tori- Latehar track early on Saturday, Movement of passenger buses from Medininagar to Ranchi has also been put on hold, the officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists CPI Jharkhand railway track blast
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp