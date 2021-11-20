STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nawab Malik seeks action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede after HC verdict on Aryan Khan case

Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede should be suspended following the court's findings, NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede (L) and Maharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik (Photos | ANI, PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the release of Bombay High Court's detailed bail order in the Aryan Khan drug case, NCP minister Nawab Malik on Saturday demanded immediate suspension of former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede for "framing" Khan and other accused.

Malik said that since day one he has been telling that the case is nothing but well-orchestrated plan to frame Aryan Khan and others by Sameer Wankhede and his "private army". Malik said the court’s detailed bail order proved it was a "kidnapping and ransom" incident.

"It was a pre-planned plot but one selfie by KP Gosavi spoiled their plan of extortion. The fraudulent plan of Sameer Wankhede and his people has been exposed in broad daylight now," Malik added. Malik said that despite this "crystal clear" court order, if BJP leaders are trying to protect Wankhede, it will prove the  BJP is behind him in framing innocent people in drug cases.

