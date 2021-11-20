STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New, powerful India will give befitting reply to Pakistan for efforts to destabilize country's peace: Rajnath Singh

Singh informed that the ex-gratia amount provided in case of the battle casualties has been increased to Rs 8 lakh by the Centre.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

PITHORAGARH: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the 'new and powerful India' will give a befitting reply to any efforts made by Pakistan to destabilize peace in the country.

Singh, who was addressing the Shaheed Samman Yatra in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, said, "Pakistan makes all efforts to destabilize peace in India but we have sent a clear message to them that we will hit back. This is a new and powerful India."

Speaking on occasion Singh also informed that the ex-gratia amount provided in case of the battle casualties has been increased to Rs 8 lakh by the Centre.

"Earlier, the ex-gratia amount for the battle casualty was Rs 2 lakh which has been increased by four times," he said.

Recalling his visit to Rezang La in Ladakh on November 18, he said, "I went to Rezang La where I was told that about the miracle performed by 124 jawans of Kumaon Battalion...It can never be forgotten. I was told that 114 jawans were killed in action, but they killed over 1200 Chinese soldiers. I had the privilege of visiting the place."

He also stated that if there is a fifth Dham in Uttarakhand, it will have the soil from the homes of soldiers killed in action.

"There are four Dhams in Uttarakhand and if 'Sainya Dham' is made, we will have a fifth Dham here. This Dham will have soil from martyrs' homes...Their names and the names of their villages should also be written in the (Sainya) Dham," he added.

BJP Chief JP Nadda had inaugurated the Shaheed Samman Yatra in Chamoli on November 15 to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers from Uttarakhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh India Pakistan conflict
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp