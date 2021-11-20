STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow to attend conference of DGPs

Published: 20th November 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 12:20 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lucknow on Friday evening after visiting Mahoba and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, official sources said.

The prime minister will be attending a conference of DGPs here on Saturday and return to Delhi on Sunday, they added.

After arriving at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport, Modi went to the Raj Bhavan and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed the prime minister on his arrival at the Raj Bhavan, the statement said, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the Raj Bhavan, it added.

