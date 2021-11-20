STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka writes to PM seeking removal of MoS Ajay Mishra to ensure justice for Lakhimpur victims

Interacting with media persons in Lucknow on Saturday, Congress leader Gandhi read out the letter written to the PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Raking up the Lakhmipur Kheri violence, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narednra Modi asking him not to share the stage with Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni whose son is a key accused in the killing of farmers in the Terai district on October 3.

Gandhi demanded that the PM shunt out the MoS as an act of ensuring justice to the families of the deceased farmers. PM Modi is in Lucknow on Saturday and Sunday to attend the 56th All India conference of DGPs/IGs.

It may be recalled that eight persons, including four farmers, had lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 after an SUV Thar had ploughed into a crowd of farmers protesting against MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and the visit of UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya. After four farmers were mowed down, the violence escalated and three BJP workers were lynched by the angry farmers while a local journalist also lost his life as he got caught in the violence.

Interacting with media persons in Lucknow on Saturday, Congress leader Gandhi read out the letter written to the PM. “Yesterday you repealed the three far laws while accepting that they were being forced upon the farmers. I have read in
the newspapers that you are in Lucknow today to attend the DGP conference and will meet with the top officials of the country who are responsible for maintaining law and order.”

“The entire country saw the barbarity done with the farmers in Lakhimpur. You must be knowing that the main accused in this incident is the son of Union MoS Home in your government. Due to political pressure, the Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to silence the voice for justice since beginning. Honourable Supreme Court has also remarked that it seems that the government is trying to save a particular accused in this case,” said Gandhi.

“Sir, I have met the families of the farmers who died in Lakhimpur, they are in extreme pain. All the families have said that they want just justice and till the time Union MoS is at his post they don’t have any hope of getting justice. The current situation of investigation in the Lakhimpur incident has proved the apprehension of the families correct. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is responsible for law and order in the country and Chief Minister of State Yogi Adityanath are sharing the stage with the same Union MoS,” asserted the Congress leader.

“You are the Prime Minister of the country and you must be understanding your responsibility towards farmers very well. Yesterday while addressing the nation you had said you are repealing the laws in farmers’ interest with true intent and
pure heart. If this is all true, then you should ensure justice for the families of the deceased farmers in Lakhimpur. However, Ajay Mishra Teni continues to serve as Minister in your government. If you share the stage with him in the DGP conference then a message will go to the families of the victims that you are standing with those shielding the murderers," Gandhi wrote in her letter.

“This will be an insult to those 700 farmers as well who lost their lives during the farmers’ protest,” she added.

“If you have pure intent towards the farmers of the country, then don’t share the stage with Union MoS instead remove him from his post. You should also take back the cases against the farmers of the country and must ensure financial aid for
the martyred farmers,” stated Gandhi in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

