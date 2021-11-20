STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab labourer who cycled to Delhi to join farmers' protest expresses joy over repealing of laws

Singh came into limelight in January after he cycled from Punjab to Delhi to join the protesting farmers at the border.

Farmers celebrating and distribute sweets after PM Modi decided to repeal all three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi

Farmers celebrating and distribute sweets after PM Modi decided to repeal all three farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Among the happy faces at Singhu border, one could not ignore Dilbagh Singh (50), who was over the moon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm laws on Friday. Singh came into limelight in January after he cycled from Punjab to Delhi to join the protesting farmers at the border.

Hailing from Punjab's Tarn Taran Sahib, Singh works as a labourer in Punjab. Though he does not own any land, Singh remained stationed at the protest site, camping with the farmers since November 2020 against the three farm laws. "It is a moment of celebration for me. I am relieved after the announcement," Singh said.

To contribute his part to the protest at the Singhu border, Singh has been part of the langar that is functional at the site which provides food to the protesting farmers. Dilbagh Singh rode his bicycle from his village and travelled about 500 km in four days to reach the site in January just days before the Republic Day tractor rally. 

