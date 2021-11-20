STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sameer Wankhede religion row: Law seems to be on his side, says Prakash Ambedkar

There is a similar case where the Supreme Court had ruled in the favour of a man from Kerala who wanted to disassociate himself from his parent's religion Christianity, Ambedkar said.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid a controversy surrounding the religion of Sameer Wankhede, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said the law is on the side of the Mumbai NCB chief, whom Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had accused of hiding his "true religion- Islam" and securing a Central job by faking his caste certificate.

Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer, was born as Muslim but he forged his caste certificate to get a job under a reserved category.

Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), had denied the allegations.

"As per my information, the law is on the side of Sameer Wankhede. There is a similar case where the Supreme Court had ruled in the favour of a man from Kerala who wanted to disassociate himself from his parent's religion Christianity.

There is a Supreme Court verdict on February 25, 2015, where the case is similar to that of Sameer Wankhede's.

The petitioner's parents had accepted Christianity before his birth.

But after he became an adult, he filed a petition saying he wanted to be associated with the religion of his grandparents, who are non-Christians," he said.

The Supreme Court had upheld his appeal and ruled that since the petitioner is an adult now, he can associate himself with his grandparents' religion, Ambedkar said.

"I think legally Wankhede is clean and the law is on his side," he said.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws, Ambedkar said a case is pending before the Supreme Court wherein petitioners have argued that agriculture is a state subject.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sameer Wankhede Prakash Ambedkar
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp