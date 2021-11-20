Uttar Pradesh mahant death: CBI charges disciple Anand Giri, two others with criminal conspiracy

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed chargesheet against three key accused - Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari - alleging their complicity in the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), on September 20.

The seer was found hanging in his room at Shree Muthh Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj on the fateful day. According to sources, the premier investigation agency filed the chargesheet against the accused in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj, on Saturday.

The judicial custody of all the three accused was to end on Saturday and the CJM court extended it till November 25. Meanwhile, accepting the chargesheet, the CJM court posted the matter for November 25.

It may be recalled that following the mysterious demise of the Mahant, his disciple Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari, head priest of Bade Hanumanji temple in Prayagraj, and his son Sandeep Tiwari were arrested on the basis of the suicide note recovered from the spot where the seer was found hanging.

The seer had named all three responsible for his death as they were allegedly black mailing him and threatening to tarnish his image.

While Anand Giri, the flambouyant yoga guru, was arrested in Haridwar and brought to Prayagraj, Adya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari were held in Prayagraj. Anand Giri has been languishing in Naini Central Jail since September 22.

Other two accused are also kept in the same jail. Initially a special investigation team was set up to probe the case but later, on the demand of Mahants, the probe into the sensitive case was handed over to the CBI.