56th DG/IG conference: PM Modi to meet police requirements for setting up ‘Police Technology Mission’

LUCKNOW: Laying stress on the significance of technology in the present age policing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for constituting a High-Power Police Technology Mission, under the leadership of the Union Home Minister to adopt future technologies for grass root policing requirements during the concluding session of three-day 56th DG/IG conference here on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Conference this afternoon, the Prime Minister cited the importance of technology in the lives of the general public through CoWIN, GeM and UPI. The PM also suggested the positive use of drone technology for the benefit of the people. He stressed on review of SMART Policing concept introduced in 2014 and suggested development of a roadmap for its continuous transformation and institutionalisation of the same in Police forces.

Laying thrust on the upgrading and learning mechanism of the police force, PM Modi called for analysis of all police-related incidents and developing case studies. He hailed a hybrid format of the Conference as it allowed free flow of information between various ranks. He suggested the development of interoperable technologies which would benefit Police forces across the country.

The PM appreciated the positive change in the attitude of cops towards the general public, particularly post-COVID. To tackle some of the routine challenges faced by police, he urged the authorities concerned to involve highly qualified youth to look for technological solutions through hackathons.

The PM attended the 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference at Lucknow on November 20-21, 2021. The Conference was attended by 62 DGsP/IGsP of States/UTs and DGs of CAPFs/CPOs in Lucknow. More than 400 officers of various ranks attended the Conference virtually from IB offices across the country.

The Prime Minister participated in the discussions and gave suggestions during the meet. In the run-up to the conference, various core groups of DGPs were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of national security such as, prison reforms, terrorism, left wing extremism, cyber-crimes, narcotics trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, drone-related matters, development of border villages, etc.

The Prime Minister also awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to IB personnel. For the first time, as per the directives of the Prime Minister, IPS officers from various states had submitted articles on contemporary security issues.

Earlier, the meet was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 19, 2021, wherein he had awarded trophies to the three-best Police Stations of the country.