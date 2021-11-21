6 demands in SKM open letter to Modi; Cabinet to set ball rolling to nix 3 laws

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: The formal process to rollback the three contentious farm laws promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could begin on Wednesday when the Union Cabinet is expected to take up for approval bills seeking their withdrawal. These bills will then be introduced in Parliament after its winter session begins on November 29.

At the Singhu border on Sunday, a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, reiterated its decision to go ahead with the planned march to Parliament to mark one year of their protests.

It later wrote an open letter to Modi listing six demands: legally guaranteed MSP mechanism; withdrawal of draft bill on power sector reforms; withdrawal of measures to penalise farmers burning stubble around Delhi; withdrawal of cases against agitating farmers; sacking Union minister Ajay Mishra for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence; and compensation to the families of the 700 farmers who died during the course of the agitation as also land around Singhu border to build a memorial for them.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “The pre-decided programmes will continue: mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22; gatherings at all border points on November 26; and march to Parliament on November 29.” The next course of action will be decided on November 27. Sunday’s meeting also decided to seek the terms of reference of the panel the Centre will set up on MSP, farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said.

Farmers urge PM to set up a talks with them

In its open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the SKM urged him to open talks with them on the six issues flagged by them. Till then all their agitational programmes will continue, it added