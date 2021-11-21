STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of oath taking ceremony, Rajasthan Congress leaders, legislators meet at state party office

Those who are going to be sworn-in as ministers were felicitated at the the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office by state chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Published: 21st November 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress leaders, including the MLAs who are going to take oath as ministers on Sunday, assembled at party's state office here for a meeting.

Those who are going to be sworn-in as ministers were felicitated at the the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) office by state chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

Besides Dotasra, Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken addressed them.

From the RPCC office, they will head to the Raj Bhawan for the oath taking ceremony, which will take place at 4 pm.

Ministers in Congress-ruled Rajasthan had resigned during a meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here on Saturday evening, ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

Fifteen ministers- 11 cabinet and four ministers of state (MoS)- will take oath.

The 11 cabinet ministers include three who have been elevated from MoS to cabinet rank.

Only three ministers-- Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma-- have been dropped while other ministers have been retained in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet.

In addition to them, 12 new ministers are being inducted.

With the induction of 12 new ministers, the number of council of ministers in the the state will reach 30.

The council of ministers in Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

Comments

