Archaeological Survey of India formulating rotational transfer policy across board

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming at optimisation of available strength and to establish harmony in functioning of departments and sub-offices, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is finalising a rotational transfer policy.

The policy, comprising 5 principles to regulate transfer, posting and promotion, features three significant provisions - a '3-5-7' formula, change of office rule, hard-soft rule. Under the 3-5-7 formula, minimum general tenure for a staff at a location will be three years and the maximum five years.

Tenure can be extended by two more years in case of extreme public exigency. "No transfer before three years shall be carried out or any request be forwarded or entertained except under administrative exigencies, public interest or compassionate grounds with express approval of the Director General," says the policy.

As per hard-soft rule, postings will be done based on an alternative cycle of a 'hard' and 'soft' station (location) to be categorised according to geography, climate and other inclement considerations of a city or state.

Once the policy is in force, no staff will be allowed to be brought back to the same office before 10 years of the transfer. However, it will be permitted after seven years if one is given posting at higher levels. The policy says an employee may be given posting in offices anywhere in India or outside and recommendation or reference from 'very important person' (VIP) will be entertained.

An official of ASI, in the know of the matter, said the draft policy has been circulated among departments in all circles for comments and suggestions. "All employees have been asked to send feedback by December 18. The policy will help streamline posting and transfer, as several requests were sent to higher authorities in this regard," he said.

ASI director-general V Vidyawati did not respond to the attempts to reach her.