Azad vs Mir: J-K Congress chief downplays unrest within state unit

By PTI

JAMMU: In an attempt to downplay resignations by dozens of senior party leaders from their posts over an "ineffective leadership" in Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh Congress chief G A Mir on Sunday said the party cadre is united and motivated to ensure that the BJP is uprooted next year.

Mir was leading a dharna as part of the Congress' ongoing nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyaan' in Udhampur district against the BJP-led central government for allegedly fleecing the common man through "tax terrorism" and playing the "politics of hatred".

Spelling trouble for the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, four former ministers and three ex-legislators among dozens of leaders considered loyal to senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from party posts recently, saying they have not been provided an opportunity to be heard on party affairs in the union territory.

"The entire party cadre is united and motivated right now and wants to ensure that the BJP is uprooted in 2022," Mir said, addressing the gathering.

He said the people of the union territory have rejected the BJP and have acknowledged the Congress.

"We are out to find silent Congress workers in every village and invite them to strengthen the party to give a democratic government whenever assembly elections are held in J&K," Mir said.

He said the party was making the public aware about the "ill-conceived" policies of the BJP-led government which has caused inflation, unemployment and has created hardships for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.