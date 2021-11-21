BJP elevates Vinod Tawde to general secretary, appoints two new national secretaries

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday made several new appointments in its national team, including elevating Vinod Tawde to the post of general secretary and designating Rituraj Sinha as its national secretary.

The appointments come ahead of assembly elections in five states, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and sources in the party said that this will further strengthen the organisation before these polls.

BJP president JP Nadda made the appointments and these were announced by party general secretary Arun Singh in an official statement.

Tawde, who was national secretary of the BJP, was elevated to the post of general secretary to fill up a vacancy created after Bhupender Yadav became Union minister.

Similarly, the BJP appointed two new national secretaries -- Sinha and Asha Lakhra.

The party also appointed two new spokespersons Bharti Ghosh, a former IPS officer from West Bengal, and Shehzad Poonawalla.