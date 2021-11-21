STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cabinet reshuffle fulfilled expectations of all, says Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra

The Congress will soon organise programmes at its state unit headquarters for the party workers to share their grievances.

Published: 21st November 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The cabinet reshuffle in the Ashok Gahlot government has fulfilled the expectations of all and there is no resentment within the party, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra claimed on Sunday.

The Congress will soon organise programmes at its state unit headquarters for the party workers to share their grievances.

The feedback will be sent to the party high command and the chief minister, he told reporters.

"Enthusiasm among the party leaders and workers reflects that the government has done a good job. The party has won all elections, be it of local bodies, panchayats or assembly bypolls. The results have been in our favour. We are confident the Congress will again form government in 2023," Dotasra said.

Dotasra was the school education minister in the Gehlot cabinet.

He along with revenue minister Harish Chaudhary and health minister Raghu Sharma offered resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday while expressing their desire to work for the party.

Their resignations have been accepted.

They are the only ministers who have been dropped from the cabinet.

The rest of the ministers have been retained and 12 new ministers are going to take oath at 4 pm at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan cabinet Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle Govind Singh Dotasra
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp