Cabinet reshuffle fulfilled expectations of all, says Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra

By PTI

JAIPUR: The cabinet reshuffle in the Ashok Gahlot government has fulfilled the expectations of all and there is no resentment within the party, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra claimed on Sunday.

The Congress will soon organise programmes at its state unit headquarters for the party workers to share their grievances.

The feedback will be sent to the party high command and the chief minister, he told reporters.

"Enthusiasm among the party leaders and workers reflects that the government has done a good job. The party has won all elections, be it of local bodies, panchayats or assembly bypolls. The results have been in our favour. We are confident the Congress will again form government in 2023," Dotasra said.

Dotasra was the school education minister in the Gehlot cabinet.

He along with revenue minister Harish Chaudhary and health minister Raghu Sharma offered resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday while expressing their desire to work for the party.

Their resignations have been accepted.

They are the only ministers who have been dropped from the cabinet.

The rest of the ministers have been retained and 12 new ministers are going to take oath at 4 pm at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.