Case registered against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar for using derogatory language against Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope

Published: 21st November 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JALNA: A case was registered against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar for allegedly using derogatory language against Maharashtra Health Minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope during a protest here, police said on Sunday.

Lonikar had staged a demonstration at the Jalna district collectorate on Thursday alleging unequal distribution of District Planning Committee Development funds.

He alleged that compensation for flood-affected farmers in his constituency, Partur, was also not released.

Tope is the guardian minister of the Jalna district.

Local leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party had lodged complaints against Lonikar at various police stations.

On a similar complaint lodged by NCP activist Shivprasad Changle in Ambad police station in Jalna, a case was registered against Lonikar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for insulting and hurting sentiments, police said in a release.

