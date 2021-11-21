STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre sets target of Rs 1 lakh crore export from fisheries sector by 2024-25

Balasore district awarded as the Best Marine District in the country on the occasion of World Fisheries Day 2021

Published: 21st November 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala presenting the best marine district award at Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fisheries sector has tremendous potential for growth and the Centre has set the target to achieve Rs 1 lakh crore export from the sector by 2024-25, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala here on Sunday.

Addressing the World Fisheries Day Celebration, Rupala said states need to be inspired by each other and explore options to grow in the marine sector. "There is a need to come up with environment-friendly fishing and look for sustaining the sector while continuing the consumption," he said.

Rupala called for greater awareness of Kisan Credit Card (KCC). "The Ministry has already extended the support of KCC to the fishermen and women. The government will soon start a massive campaign to intensify awareness on KCC," he said.

Taking part in the national level celebration, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan said the potential of the sector has been realised in a short span of time of the separate ministry for fisheries and the country has set the ambitious target of achieving the one lakh crore export from the sector.

"The government is implementing Matsya Sampada Yojana and has infused Rs 20,000 crore in the sector. Seaweed farming is another part where the government is putting more emphasis on. We are also focusing on empowering fisherwomen and promoting entrepreneurship in the sector," said Murugan adding Paradip is among the five major ports being developed as major fishing harbours.

Balasore district was awarded as the Best Marine District in the country in this occasion. Andhra Pradesh was awarded the Best Marine State while Best Inland State Award was given to Telangana.

Odisha is the fourth largest fish-producing state in the country with 8.73 lakh metric tonne of fish produced during 2020-21 contributing to 2.33 percent (pc) of the state economy. Over last five years, fisheries sector has grown at an average annual growth rate of about 13 pc in the State.

Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh received the Best Inland District award and Best Hilly and Northeastern State and District awards were presented to Tripura and Bongaigaon in Assam respectively.

The ministers and delegates visited the exhibition stalls put up by the farmers and entrepreneurs at the venue. Various posters, jingles on fisheries sector were also released during the event. The programme was also attended by senior officials of Government of India and Government of Odisha.

