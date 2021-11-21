STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre's 'sinister' design to end MSP, food security, PDS to continue: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government had decided to repeal the three farm laws.

Published: 21st November 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday alleged that even after the rollback of three "black" farm laws, the Centre's "sinister" plan to end assured price, food security for the poor, government procurement and public distribution system will continue.

He also took on the BJP-led Centre, saying there had been no word from it on framing a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Sidhu on Sunday said, "Today, as we rejoice in our victory against the Centre's three black laws...Our real work has just begun. The Centre's sinister plan to end MSP, end food security for the poor, end government procurement and end PDS will continue without the farm laws. It will be now hidden and more dangerous."

In another tweet, the former cricketer said, "The Centre's design to give procurement, storage and retail to private capital is still ongoing...No word by the Centre for MSP legalisation. We are back to June 2020. Small farmers need Punjab government's support to protect them from corporate takeover -- Punjab Model is the only way."

Sidhu on Friday dubbed Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws a "step in the right direction", but had also stressed the MSP was a bigger issue than the farm laws.

Farmers have been camping at the Delhi's three borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

