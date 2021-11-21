Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa meets Ajay Maken after Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa on Sunday met AICC general secretary Ajay Maken here.

While party sources said Bairwa was in the race to become a minister but was not inducted in the Sunday reshuffle, Bairwa said there was no feeling of resentment in him and he had certain things in his mind about which he went to speak to Maken.

He however refused to elaborate what was in his mind.

"I will not tell you this," Bairwa, a Dalit leader, told reporters.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra said there was no resentment among the party leaders over the cabinet reshuffle.

Fifteen ministers were sworn-in on Sunday, in a much-awaited expansion of the council of ministers in the state.

Bairwa is MLA from Dholpur Baseri assembly seat in Rajasthan.