Congress to field 'young and new' candidates in Goa Assembly polls; first list soon

Published: 21st November 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJIl: The Congress would announce the first list of its candidates for the upcoming Goa polls by the end of this month, state party president Girish Chodankar said on Sunday and added that a bulk of the nominees would be young and new.

Addressing a press conference here, Chodankar iterated that MLAs who had defected and joined other parties will not be considered.

"The process of short-listing candidates for the Goa polls will gather momentum as the AICC has announced a screening committee for Goa. At least 70 to 80 per cent of Congress' candidates will be young and new," he said.

Elections are due in Goa in February next year.

Chodankar said block committees of the party will be taken into confidence while deciding the candidates.

"More importance would be given to the candidates recommended by the block committees in respective constituencies," he said.

The Congress leader refused to comment on a pre-poll alliance with like-minded parties.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP at 13.

However, the BJP allied with regional parties- GFP and MGP- to form a government under the late Manohar Parrikar.

Over years, the Congress' strength dwindled to four as many MLAs switched over to the ruling BJP.

Faleiro recently joined TMC.

