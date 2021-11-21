STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid relief packages failed to revive economy: Yashwant Sinha

The government has learned that the protests were going to impact their prospects in the upcoming elections. BJP is today a party of ‘election jivis’,” he said. 

Published: 21st November 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced two Covid relief packages valued at Rs 44 lakh crore to revive the economy, the kind of investment that is required in the current Covid situation is not coming, former Union finance minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha has said.

While interacting with mediapersons on Saturday ahead of the programme ‘India Forward’ — a virtual talk series organised by Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sinha, a former BJP leader, said the Indian economy has been devastated due to the wrong policies of demonetisation and faulty implementation of GST.  

The repeal of the three farm laws is a very calculated political move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha said. “Elections to five states are round the corner and UP is very important to BJP, and so is Punjab. The farmers in these states, in particular in UP and Punjab, were up in arms against the laws. 

The government has learned that the protests were going to impact their prospects in the upcoming elections. BJP is today a party of ‘election jivis’,” he said. The situation would change with the repeal of the farm laws and it is premature to predict the outcome of the forthcoming elections in the five states, Sinha added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha COVID relief BJP Trinamool Congress
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp