Dearth of issues rises for Punjab Congress after farm laws' scrapping 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Congress in Punjab could be in trouble with the decision on rollback of the three central farm laws bound to change the political climate of the state - with assembly elections a few months away.

While the Shiromani Akali Dal is in no mood to have alliance with former ally BJP, the Amarinder Singh-floated Punjab Lok Congress is likely to have a seat-sharing deal with the saffron party. It will be no smooth sailing for the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to be hit the hardest. Also, it remains to be seen whether farm unions will form a party or decide to back one.

According to a Congress leader, "State president Navjot Singh Sidhu had made it clear that it is not necessary that all sitting MLAs may be given the ticket. Thus, the party foresees the risk of snubbed party leaders jumping ship to the Amarinder Singh's party. This could eat into the Congress vote share."

On the other hands it is now clear that the Shiromani Akali Dal will not join hands with former ally the Bharatiya Janata Party, with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal ruling out all possibilities. Meanwhile, a senior farmer leader on condition of anonymity said that their main objective was to make sure that the three farm laws are repealed and MSP guarantee realised.

"We have won half the battle. We have been saying that farmers will not fight elections and opposed Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni as well. Once our agitation is over when the Central government accepts all our demands, we will form a party or decide to back one," he said, adding that the unions will take feedback from cadre before a move is made.

Sources in the AAP said that once the farm laws issue is over, the only option for the party will be to hard sell its performance in Delhi and score on issues with the education and health sectors, drug mafia, power costs, urban renewal, unemployment, sand and transport mafia in Punjab.

