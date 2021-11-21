'Fascist terror of BJP': CPM slams Tripura government over Trinamool leader's arrest

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 21st November 2021 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh

TMC Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh (Photo | Saayoni Ghosh Twitter)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The CPI(M) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh and the alleged attack on TMC members outside a police station in Tripura.

In a statement, the CPI(M) said that as the date for the civic body polls is drawing near, the "fascist terror" of the BJP is increasing.

"Leaders and candidates of all parties, including the Left parties, were attacked several times and despite complaints, police did not arrest the culprits. Police are playing the role of silent spectators," the statement, issued by the CPI(M) state secretariat, said.

The CPI(M) vehemently condemns the incident, it added.

The CPI(M) and TMC are arch-rivals in West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, ending 34 years of Left rule.

Tripura Police arrested Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, shouting "Khela hobe" on Saturday night.

TMC leaders also alleged that their workers were roughed up by BJP supporters outside the East Agartala Women's police station, a charge denied by the ruling party.

