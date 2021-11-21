Fighting to rebuild a life and gift a future to her kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Graduating from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) was the best gift Jyoti Nainwal, widow of Naik Deepak Nainwal, who died fighting terrorists in Kulgam, could give her children. Pecked on the cheek by nine-year-old daughter Lavanya, as seven-year-old son Reyansh watched during the event, the 33-year-old recalled her mother’s advice when her world collapsed following her husband’s death.

“From now, your life should be a gift to your children. They will emulate you. How you want to steer your life is up to you,” newly-appointed officer Jyoti recalls her mother’s advice. Jyoti’s life changed on April 11, 2018 when her husband, serving in the 1 Rashtriya Rifles battalion, got a gunshot wound during a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Rakshak. Deepak breathed his last 40 days after suffering a spinal injury that left him bedridden.

Ever since she got married, Jyoti’s life was limited to the four walls of her home. But on hearing her mother’s advice after Deepak’s death, the homemaker from Dehradun got motivated to join the Army. She was unaware of the selection procedure and the Service Selection Board interview, but her eagerness to join the forces proved to be enough.

Deepak’s parent company 1 Mahar Regiment’s Brigadier Cheema and Col MP Singh took up the responsibility of mentoring her. “My English was not that good, as I was only involved in household responsibilities all my life. They knew I needed to change a lot. Brigadier Cheema sent me English novels, gave me a deadline to read them, and later he asked questions about the books,” Jyoti recalls.

Another woman who stole the limelight at the event was Lt Dimple Singh Bhati, who was conferred with the silver medal by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, who reviewed the parade. Dimple was inspired by the war heroes in their Jodhpur family, such as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Veer Chakra and Col Megh Singh Rathore, Veer Chakra.

More than 150 cadets graduate from OTA

Chennai: As many as 124 men and 29 women cadets graduated from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) during the ceremonial passing out parade (POP) here on Saturday after 11 months of integrated training to transform them into future leaders of the Indian Army. A total of 16 men and nine women from friendly foreign countries also completed their training. The Passing out Parade (POP) was reviewed by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff. He presented the Sword of Honour and OTA gold medal to cadet Siddhanth Sharma, silver medal to cadet Dimple Singh Bhati, and bronze medal to BCA Muneesh Kumar, a release stated. OTA Chennai had made arrangements for live streaming of the Passing Out Parade and Pipping Ceremony, the release added