STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hand grenade found in tiffin box in Punjab's Ferozepur

Forest officials informed police following which district police chief Harmandeep Singh Hans, along with a police contingent rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

Published: 21st November 2021 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Grenade

Grenade

By PTI

FEROZEPUR: A hand grenade kept in a tiffin box was found at Sekhwan village in Zira sub-division here, police said on Saturday.

The tiffin box was found by some officials of the Forest Department.

Later, forest officials informed police following which district police chief Harmandeep Singh Hans, along with a police contingent rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

The senior superintendent of police said it appears to be a live hand grenade.

A bomb disposal squad has been called, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp