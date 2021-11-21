Jharkhand: Five injured in police station blast during cleaning of garbage

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: Five policemen were injured in an explosion that took place on the premises of a police station in Jharkhand's Palamu district during the cleaning of garbage on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred when a bottle filled with petrol was unwittingly thrown into a heap of garbage which was set afire in the compound of Chaonpur police station, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI.

The SP said that the injured policemen are being treated at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

The condition of one of them was stated to be critical.