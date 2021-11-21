People doubtful about repeal of farm laws as BJP leaders claim they will be brought back: Digvijaya Singh

By PTI

GWALIOR: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said people are doubtful about whether the three contentious farm laws will actually be repealed or not as several BJP leaders claim that these legislations will be brought back soon.

Singh, while claiming that there was a communication gap in the Union cabinet, alleged that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were actually running the show.

Talking to reporters here, Singh termed the withdrawal of farm laws a delayed but right decision, and said, "But who will take responsibility for 700 deaths that occurred during the farmers' protest? And the people are not believing this announcement. Several BJP leaders are claiming that the farm laws will be brought back after being repealed."

The farmers' demand will be fulfilled only after the three contentious legislations are repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops is made, he said.

"I am told that there is a communication gap in the Union cabinet. The news coming out says only PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are running the show. This is against parliamentary democracy," he said.

Singh said that in the country's democratic set-up, the prime minister is 'first among the equals' and decisions should be taken in consultation with other cabinet members.

The Congress's Rajya Sabha member praised the farmers for running a non-violent protest.

In reply to a question about Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu terming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as elder brother, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "Question should be asked to the prime minister as to why he went to Pakistan without invitation."

He was referring to Modi's surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015.