PM Modi, Yogi meet in Lucknow to create ‘new India', Akhliesh takes sarcastic view of PM-CM stroll

LUCKNOW: The significance of Uttar Pradesh, faced with Assembly polls early next year, was reflected on Sunday in a photograph doing rounds on Social media showing PM Narendra Modi taking a stroll with UP CM Yogi Adityanath engrossed in deep discussion keeping his hand around Yogi’s shoulder in the corridors of Lucknow Raj Bhawan on Sunday morning.

The UP CM, who met the PM before the beginning of the third-day confabulations of 56th DG/IG conference, tweeted the picture with a poetic caption :

“Hum Nikal pade hain pran karke,

Apna tan-man Arpan karke,

Zid ha ek surya ugana hai,

Ambar se ooncha jana hai,

Ek Bharat Naya Banana hai."

(“We have set out with a pledge, devoting our body and soul, a resolution to make the sun rise, to rise above the sky, to make a new India).”

हम निकल पड़े हैं प्रण करके

अपना तन-मन अर्पण करके

जिद है एक सूर्य उगाना है

अम्बर से ऊँचा जाना है

एक भारत नया बनाना है pic.twitter.com/0uH4JDdPJE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Yogi Adityanath is the chief ministerial face of the BJP in UP. Deviating from its policy of not declaring the CM candidate, the party has announced that the upcoming assembly elections in the country’s most populous state would be fought under the stewardship of Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been on a three-day visit to UP to attend 56th DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow. The PM reached Raj Bhawan on November 19 and left for New Delhi on Sunday evening.

He attended the DG/IG conference from the second day onwards. Union home affairs minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the director generals of police (DGPs) of all the states and Union territories, the director generals (DGs) of central police organisations, and 350 other senior police officers were also present at the event.

"Took part in the DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow. This is an important forum in which we are having extensive deliberations on modernisation of our police set-up," he said in a tweet.

Notably, UP is the first state where the Prime Minister stayed for three days in continuity. As per the political pundits, the PM does not want to leave any stone unturned as far as UP elections are concerned. He is paying repeated visits to the state and many more are in the store in the days to come.

Last week, the PM had landed in Sultanpur to inaugurate 341-km Purvanchal Expressway followed by his November 19 visit to Bundelkhand’s Jhansi and Mahoba districts launching Jhansi node of ambitious Defence Corridor project and inaugurating the Arjun Sahayak Irrigation Project in Mahoba. The PM dedicated welfare projects worth Rs 6250 crore during his Bundelkhand visit.

On the other, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has taken a jibe over the Modi-Yogi picture through a twitter post.

दुनिया की ख़ातिर, सियासत में कभी यूं भी करना पड़ता है

बेमन से कंधे पर रख हाथ, कुछ क़दम संग चलना पड़ता है — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 21, 2021

He wrote: “For the sake of world, sometimes it becomes imperative in politics to walk a few steps together unwillingly"