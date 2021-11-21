Rajasthan cabinet to have 12 new faces, five to six loyalists from Sachin Pilot camp

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In what could end the tussle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his rival Sachin Pilot, at least for now, the much delayed cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place on Sunday evening with at least five to six Pilot loyalists finding a berth in the ministry. There can be a maximum of 30 ministers.

Gehlot held a cabinet meeting on Saturday evening and took the resignations of all his ministers, paving the way for the CM and the Congress high command to reorganize the ministry in the way they deem fit.

The meeting was preceded by a resolution moved by state PCC chief and education minister Govind Dotasra, which suggested that all ministers should resign. This was promptly approved by the entire ministry.

Talking to media after the meeting, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said: "We have submitted our resignations to Ashok Gehlot and all the MLAs have been asked to be present at the party office at 2 pm on Sunday. Whatever will be decided by the CM and the party high command will be followed."

Earlier in the afternoon, Dotasra met Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken following which he said all the new ministers would be welcomed at a special function at the party headquarters before the oath-taking ceremony.

All through Saturday, the political corridors were abuzz over who would make it to the all-new Gehlot ministry.

Whether Pilot will figure in the reshuffle is a question on everyone's lips but hectic lobbying continued through the day. Asked who would be inducted in the new ministry, Gehlot told reporters in the afternoon that "for this Ajay Maken is in contact with Delhi".

In a bid to dislodge Gehlot last year, Pilot had revolted against the CM, leading a group of MLAs loyal to him and demanded a change of leadership in the state. Gehlot had managed to stave off the rebellion and remained in the saddle.

Besides the two rival camps, the independents and former BSP MLAs who played a crucial role in keeping the Gehlot government safe during Pilot’s revolt is another key aspect that is being closely watched in the state.