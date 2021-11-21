Work has to be done with dedication to maintain people's trust in Congress government: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congratulating the MLAs who are going to take oath as ministers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that work has to be done with dedication to maintain the trust of the people in the Congress government.

Fifteen ministers- 11 cabinet and four ministers of state (MoS)- will take oath at the Raj Bhawan at 4 pm on Sunday.

The 11 cabinet ministers include three who have been elevated from MoS to cabinet rank.

Gehlot said that his government in the last 35 months has worked to deliver transparent, sensible and good governance and had taken the state forward on the path of development, despite adverse circumstances.

"The people have endorsed the good governance of our government by making the Congress win in the assembly bye-elections and local bodies elections held during our tenure. We all have to maintain this trust of the public in the times to come. For this, work has to be continued with full hard work and dedication," he tweeted.

He said that the Congress will work on the agenda of development and expressed confidence that the party will win the 2023 assembly elections.