STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

61-year-old marathoner runs from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise funds for disabled soldiers

Named 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Run', Ajwani's effort would also focus on the need for quality education, upgrading of tribal schools, and spreading the message of one India and united India.

Published: 22nd November 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kumar Ajwani

Kumar Ajwani (Centre) is on a Kashmir to Kanniyakumari run to raise funds for disabled soldiers.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

JAMMU: At the age of 61, Kumar Ajwani is running from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari covering a total distance of 4,444 kms over a period of 76 days and attempting to create a world record by any Indian his age.

One of his stated missions is to spread awareness and raise funds for disabled soldiers, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.

He said Sainik Welfare department, J&K, accorded a warm welcome to Ajwani at Sainik Bhawan as he reached there on the third day of his campaign, commencing from Patnitop hill resort in Udhampur district on November 19.

He was flagged off from the office of Rajya Sainik Board by its Director Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan in the presence of a large number of ex-servicemen, the spokesperson said.

Officials said Ajwani is the founder-director of Team FAB foundation, an NGO, which was started by a group of runners with the objective of promoting fitness and awareness, and achieving bliss through the act of giving.

Named 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Run', Ajwani's effort would also focus on the need for quality education, upgrading of tribal schools, and spreading the message of “one India and united India”.

Ajwani is an ultra-marathoner who has covered many inter-city and inter-state runs for social causes and has been helping the needy through the funds raised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kumar Ajwani kashmir to kanniyakumari run
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp