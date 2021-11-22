STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80-year-old UP man who died in June gets 'second dose' of COVID vaccine

The matter came to light on Monday when Ankur Singh, grandson of deceased Satyanarayan Singh, narrated his ordeal on social media.

Published: 22nd November 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 11:09 PM

covid vaccine

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SIDDARTHANAGAR: Months after the death of an 80-year-old man here, his family has received an SMS saying he was given his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on November 16.

Quoting the SMS, Ankur Singh said the vaccination was apparently done at a community health centre in Lotan and that the name of the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) was Gudhia.

He added that his grandfather got the first dose of the vaccine on April 4, and his mobile number was registered during vaccination.

However, Satyanarayan Singh died on June 10, and the family was issued a death certificate on July 3, Ankur Singh further said.

When contacted, Siddharthnagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said that he has taken cognisance of the matter.

Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, and if there is a technical fault, it will be rectified, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh hails from Bansi in Siddharthnagar.

