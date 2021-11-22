STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Parliament session, government calls all-party meet on Sunday; PM likely to attend

Besides Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting on Sunday, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Monday.

The floor leaders of all the political parties from both houses of Parliament have been invited to the meeting, they added.

Besides Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

The winter session of Parliament assumes significance as the government will table a bill to repeal three contentious farm laws, which is expected to witness a heated debate in both houses.

The bill is expected to be passed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

During the upcoming Parliament session, the Opposition is also likely to raise the issue of phone-tapping using the Pegasus spyware.

On Sunday evening, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders of the Upper House of Parliament.

Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to call a meeting of the floor leaders of the Lower House on November 27.

