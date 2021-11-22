STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahmednagar hospital fire: 80-year-old woman dies, toll now 14

The death of an 80-year-old woman on Monday took the toll in the November 6 fire in Ahmednagar district civil hospital to 14.

People inspect a hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar.

People inspect the civil hospital's COVID-19 ward that caught fire in Ahmednagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: The death of an 80-year-old woman on Monday took the toll in the November 6 fire in Ahmednagar district civil hospital to 14.

An official identified the deceased as Rambhabai Vidhate, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

"The post mortem report is yet to arrive, but the primary cause of the death could be complications from suffocation," said Sandip Mitke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar (Rural).

A fire broke out in the ICU of the district civil hospital in Ahmednagar on November 6.

Four people, including a resident doctor, were later arrested for alleged negligence.

