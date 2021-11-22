STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aircel-Maxis: Delhi court reserves order on cognizance of charge sheets against Chidambaram, son

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved order after both the agencies filed their replies sought by the court regarding certain queries in the corruption and money laundering cases.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Monday said it will pass order on November 27 on whether to take cognizance of the charge sheets filed by the CBI and ED in the Aircel Maxis case against former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and others.

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved order after both the agencies filed their replies sought by the court regarding certain queries in the corruption and money laundering cases probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate respectively.

"Some clarifications sought by the court have been furnished today. Let the matter be listed for consideration/orders on the point of cognizance on November 27," the judge said.

While ED was represented by Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, advocate Noor Rampal appeared for the CBI.

The probe agencies had earlier informed the court that agencies had sent Letters Rogatory (LRs) to United Kingdom and Singapore seeking certain information regarding the probe and there were some developments in that regard.

An LR is a formal request from one court to a foreign court requesting judicial assistance.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The approval was granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

The CBI and the ED have alleged that Chidambaram had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Aircel Maxis Chidambaram Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp